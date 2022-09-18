Cantt residents urged to adopt dengue preventive measures

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has advised the residents of Cantonment areas to adopt all possible preventive measures to protect themselves from the dengue virus.

According to Cantonment Executive Officer, Imran Gulzar, the citizens have been urged that in wake of increasing number of dengue cases, they should properly dispose of solid waste and stop uncovered water storage practices at their residences to prevent any access to egg-laying female mosquitoes.

He said mosquitoes breed primarily in containers like earthenware jars, metal drums, and concrete cisterns used for domestic water storage, as well as discarded plastic food containers, used automobile tyres, and other items that collect rainwater.

The CEO said that dengue is a mosquito-borne infection, which in recent years has become a major public health concern, adding, dengue fever is a severe, flu-like illness that affects infants, young children, and adults.

He said that dengue viruses are transmitted to humans through the bites of infective female Aedes mosquitoes and informed that mosquitoes generally acquire the virus while feeding on the blood of an infected person.

The CEO urged the residents to play their due role and remove stagnant water from rooftops and other places besides cooperating with the anti-dengue teams.

He said the citizens were also being educated and informed about importance of sanitation, cleanliness and preventive measures against dengue. Lady health workers during door-to-door campaign were visiting houses to educate the community particularly females about preventive measures against the disease, he added.

The main focus of the campaign was on public health education, he said and informed that the sanitary staff had been directed to ensure timely cleanliness and proper solid waste disposal in all areas.

The RCB teams were also visiting hotels, restaurants, workshops, tyre shops and junkyard godowns and apprising the citizens about dengue and adoption of maximum precautionary measures against dengue, he said adding, the teams were also removing stagnant water and dengue larvae from several breeding sites.

The vulnerable points were regularly being checked and special inspection was being conducted to check dengue mosquito larvae, he said.

The CEO urged the citizens to adopt precautionary measures and remove stagnant water from their homes and rooftops as most of dengue larvae and adult mosquito is found in air coolers water drums and scrap items.

According to RCB spokesman, the board on the directives of Cantonment Executive Officer, had accelerated its ongoing anti-dengue awareness campaign.

The board had initiated efforts as dengue had become a major issue and all available resources were being utilized to eradicate it completely.

He said that dengue larvae has been found in houses where water mains are choked, in water tanks, used and old tyres, water-filled and uncovered utensils and accumulated rainwater. However, he added that the RCB management is utilizing all its resources to eradicate the disease, including clearing away standing water, nullahs, carrying out spraying indoors and outdoors, conducting daily door-to-door surveillance and improving the drainage system.

The spokesman informed that the authorities concerned of RCB had been directed to utilize all available resources to control dengue and accelerate the ongoing anti-dengue campaign besides strictly monitoring anti-dengue activities in all Cantt areas as September and October are very important regarding control of dengue.

The authorities had also been directed that strict action in accordance with the law should be taken against negligent officials, he added.

He informed that 19 FIRs were registered against the rules violators while several shopkeepers were also issued warning during last two weeks. Over Rs 65,000 fines were also imposed for violating Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the government to control dengue, he added.

He said, September and October were very important regarding control of dengue as most of the cases were reported during this period so the teams must focus activities to ensure elimination of dengue larvae.

He said that anti-dengue surveillance activities, elimination of larvae, IRS Spray and fogging were being carried out in Cantt areas while special teams on emergency basis had also been constituted.

He said that so far 61 FIRs had been registered while fines amounting to Rs 328,000 were also imposed on the violators during this season.

Anti-dengue spray was also conducted in over 627 houses, he added.

