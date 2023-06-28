Cantt residents urged to dump entrails at specific collection points

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2023 ) :Cantonment Executive Officer, Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) Imran Gulzar has urged the citizens to cooperate with the Cantt staff and dump entrails of the sacrificial animals and offal at specific collection points from where, these could be removed properly.

He informed that after completion of the cleanliness task and removal of offal, all collection points and other areas would be cleaned and sprayed.

He said that over 700 sanitary workers would remove entrails of animals and offal from all cantonment areas during Eid-ul-Azha holidays.

The board had finalized a comprehensive cleanliness plan for Eid-ul-Azha to dispose of entrails of sacrificial animals.

He informed that the sanitary workers under the supervision of three sanitary inspectors, 22 supervisors and a public health officer would perform their duties in Cantt areas during Eid holidays.

All available resources would be utilized to accomplish the task during Eid-ul-Azha holidays, he said and informed that over 118 vehicles including dumpers, mini dumpers, tractor trolleys, pick-ups, compactors, trucks, excavators, with a large number of hand-carts would be used to remove garbage, entrails of animals and offal from all Cantonment areas.

Two transfer points at old Daewoo Adda and Ghaziabad Dhoke Syedan would be set up from where entrails of the animals would be shifted to the dumping point.

A special monitoring team had also been formed, he added.

The staff had also been provided Tracking Sims which would be used to monitor the cleanliness operation from the control room.

Cantonment Board had been divided into six sectors to make effective the cleanliness arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha while a main control room/complaint cell would also be set up in RCB office.

10 complaint cells would be set up in 10 wards of the Board. Banners were displayed in all the wards with phone numbers of complaint cells and sanitary supervisors, he added.

The citizens could use universal number 111-07-07-07 and 051-9274421, 9274422 and 9274423 for registration of complaints.

He further said all the wards would have a separate Sanitary Inspector In-charge to clear the area effectively.

The Eid holidays of all the sanitary workers of RCB had been cancelled while officials of the department concerned to ensure cleanliness during the Eid days.

He informed that in view of the flash flooding threat, a rain emergency cell would also work round the clock during Eid-ul-Azha holidays.

The spokesman told that the staff of water supply department of RCB would also be on duty during Eid holidays.

He informed that the board had also made cleanliness arrangements for 'Ijtamai Qurbani' points.

To a question he said that garbage bags were also distributed among the residents to facilitate them.

