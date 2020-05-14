CAP gifts 5000 masks to Islamabad police

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :Chainstore Association of Pakistan (CAP) on Thursday handed over 5000 surgical masks to Islamabad police that are standing on the frontline in fight against COVID-19.

These masks were formally handed over to Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar by CAP representative Aamira Hikmat here at Central Police Office. AIG Establishment Kamran Adil, AIG Operations Harron Joya, SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed were also present on the occasion.

The CAP representative said that a total of 15,000 masks would be given to Islamabad in different phases. These masks were being distributed among police and other institutions in conjunction with Ministry of Information as a part of campaign namely` mask for all, the CAP representative added.

The IGP thanked the representative of CAP and said that Islamabad police were performing role at front line to combat this daunting challenge.

The police chief said that efforts were also being made to protect health of policemen so that they accomplish their responsibilities in an effective manner. He said that the police were standing with its citizens and the morale of the force was very much high.

He also appreciated the performance of Operational Division Police headed by DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed in this tough time. Aamir Zulfiqar said that Islamabad police were creating awareness among citizens to adopt precautionary measures and also doing its best to ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens.

He said that the police were maintaining law and order and also ensuring fair distribution of ration to the deserving people with the help of philanthropists. He said that these masks would be distributed among those performing duties in field including traffic policemen so that they could work in safe atmosphere.