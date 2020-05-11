CAP partners with Ministry of Information to donate 5 Million face masks

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Chainstore Association of Pakistan (CAP) and its member brands have come forward to help Pakistanis fight the novel coronavirus by pledging to donate 5 million cotton face masks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :The Chainstore Association of Pakistan (CAP) and its member brands have come forward to help Pakistanis fight the novel coronavirus by pledging to donate 5 million cotton face masks.

This collaboration brings together over 200 of Pakistan's leading retail brands together for a common united philanthropic endeavor.

In conjunction with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, this united initiative aims to launch the global Masks4All campaign in Pakistan and shall work together to manufacture and donate cotton masks via its distribution partner, SabSaath.org � an initiative of Zaman Foundation.

#Masks4All is a global grassroots campaign to show how Governments of Japan, HongKong, Czech Republic, Austria, South Korea etc have made cotton/home-made face masks mandatory in public and they were able to control the spread of the virus very quickly.

Countries with mandatory mask laws have 100x lower COVID-19 rates than other countries.

CAP intends to partner with the Government to make this a national movement of all members of society men/women/stitchers/tailors etc making cotton/cloth masks at home so that the entire nation can mobilize and accomplish this task without direct government help.

This pledge inaugurates one of the most potent public-private partnerships in response to the novel coronavirus by bringing together multiple organizations aligned towards one common goal: Pakistanis helping Pakistanis.