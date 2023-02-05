UrduPoint.com

CAP Suggests For Including Traffic Rules In Academics

Published February 05, 2023

CAP suggests for including traffic rules in academics

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :Chairman of Consumers Association of Pakistan (CAP), Kaukab Iqbal has stressed to incorporate traffic rules and laws into the education curriculum to ensure the safety of road users.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, Iqbal highlighted that the absence of proper training is the reason behind the high rate of traffic law violations, which is estimated to be at 80%. He also pointed out that the majority of road violations come from two-wheeled riders due to rush and lack of awareness.

Iqbal proposed to make the purchase of helmets mandatory for all bike riders and emphasized the need for proper training schools, similar to those in developed countries. He also stressed the responsibility of parents in teaching their children to follow traffic rules and wear helmets while riding motorcycles.

He highlighted that the lack of proper training as a major contributor to the chaotic traffic and high rate of traffic law violations on the roads.

Iqbal noted that even a cleaner of a Heavy Transport Vehicle (HTV) can become a driver without proper knowledge of road, ethics and theoretical knowledge.

The chairman praised the efforts of police officers who perform their duties in harsh weather conditions and called for recognition and rewards for their hard work. He also mentioned that Consumers Association of Pakistan holds an annual road safety conference to raise awareness on the issue.

The chairman emphasized the need for better education and training for all road users to improve road safety. He stressed the importance of ensuring that individuals have a valid driving license and have received proper training before operating any vehicle.

Iqbal concluded that improving road safety measures will reduce fatalities and the risk of permanent disabilities caused by serious accidents. He stressed the need for legislation and implementation of road safety policies at both Federal and provincial levels.

