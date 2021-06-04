UrduPoint.com
Capable Officers Being Deployed In Field To Curb Crime:Addl IGP

Fri 04th June 2021 | 11:56 PM

Additional Inspector General of Police South Punjab Capt (retd) Zaffar Iqbal Awan said that capable police officers being deployed in field to curb crime and to change old police culture

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police South Punjab Capt (retd) Zaffar Iqbal Awan said that capable police officers being deployed in field to curb crime and to change old police culture.

Addressing a ceremony of awarding cash prize and appriciation certificate to a Station House Officer (SHO) over good performance here on Friday.

The SHO Sadar police station Muhammad Saeed solved an honor killing case in which a criminal killed five persons in one hour during his posting as SHO at Shujabad police station.

The Additional IGP awarded prize of Rs 50,000 and appreciation certificate to him.

He said that old police culture was being ended by deploying talented and capable police officers in the field in order to provide relief to masses.

He said that honest officers were pride of the department.

He said that curbing crime was possible by encouraging officials over good performance and added that poor performers would be held accountable.

More Stories From Pakistan

