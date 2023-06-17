UrduPoint.com

Capacity Building Course Held For Police

Muhammad Irfan Published June 17, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Capacity Building Course held for police

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :On the instructions of senior police officials and the District Police Officer, a "Capacity Building Course" was held for police here on Saturday.

According to the police spokesman, on the directions of senior officials of the Punjab Police and District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Muhammad Abbas, a capacity-building course was held for investigation officers of the district police here.

The participants of the course were equipped with knowledge and techniques on laws, rules and regulations, investigation techniques, crime scene management and ethics.

The lectures were delivered by senior officials including Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) (Legal) Abdul Rauf Javed, Superintendent of Police (SP) (Retd) Kanwar Muhammad Qasim, Additional District Public Prosecutor and others.

