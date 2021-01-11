UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Capacity Building, Employment Generation Key Factors For Livestock Growth'

Faizan Hashmi 47 seconds ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 08:44 PM

'Capacity building, employment generation key factors for livestock growth'

Livestock Secretary Capt (R) Saqib Zafar on Monday said that capacity building and employment generation were the key factors for livestock sector growth

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :Livestock Secretary Capt (R) Saqib Zafar on Monday said that capacity building and employment generation were the key factors for livestock sector growth.

He said this while presiding over a consultative meeting on employment generation held in Livestock Punjab.

During the meeting, National Vocational & Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) Director General briefed the chair about ongoing training courses.

The secretary said that short courses like artificial insemination and poultry / dairy farming would not only help in employment generation but also help in better meat and milk production.

He encouraged the Livestock farmers and youth to participate in the skill development schemes like these.

The Secretary Livestock appreciated the role of NAVTTC in considering Livestock Skills Development and Short Courses.

Additional Secretary Planning and Technical also attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Punjab Employment National Vocational And Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC)

Recent Stories

Over three million people lifted out of poverty in ..

49 seconds ago

EU Spokesman Puts Trump Social Media Ban Down to T ..

50 seconds ago

New York Bar Association Launches Inquiry Into Rem ..

52 seconds ago

UK's Tony Blair Says Government's COVID-19 Respons ..

54 seconds ago

UK Authorities Require Negative COVID-19 Test From ..

6 minutes ago

Drug trafficking case: Court orders for providing ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.