'Capacity Building Inevitable For Medical Professionals'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 02, 2022 | 05:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :Capacity building, updating knowledge and improving education is inevitable for medical professionals to become a good administrator in a hospital or an outstanding medical teacher.

Institute of Public Health Dean Professor Dr Zarfishan Tahir expressed these views while addressing an inaugural session of MPH and M Phil diploma classes at the Institute of Public Health (IPH) at Birdwood Road here on Wednesday.

She said that seeking knowledge and updating training/ skills was a regular feature for a professional.

The dean urged doctors to fully concentrate on their studies and improve professional skills.

Dr Zarfishan was of the view that the IPH was striving hard to prepare well trained and highly qualified human resource for which a number of degree and diploma courses for doctors as well as allied health professionals, technicians were being offered at the institute.

It is pertinent to mention here that a total 100 doctors both from private as well as public sector hospitals/ medical institutions got admission in two years diploma course of M Phil and one year course of MPH.

Besides, faculty members of the IPH, officers of the institute, students doctors of both the diplomacourses attended the first day session.

