Capacity building key to combating malnutrition, says BISP DG Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) Director General BISP Punjab Muhammad Nasir Khalily has said that through

Nutrition Stabilization Centres (NSCs) and the capacity building of healthcare

providers, every child should receive the care and support necessary to survive

and thrive.

BISP spokesperson said on Sunday, the BISP DG expressed these views while

addressing a training workshop organized in collaboration with the World Health

Organization (WHO) and the Punjab Healthcare Department. The five-day programme

focused on the Inpatient Management of Severe Acute Malnutrition.

Highlighting the Benazir Nashonuma Initiative, Khalily said it reflects the government’s

commitment to improving the health and nutrition of mothers and children across Punjab.

He stressed that malnutrition not only hampers children’s growth but also restricts

their future opportunities, adding that BISP, with WHO’s support, will continue

working to build a healthier and stronger generation.

The opening ceremony was attended by senior officials of BISP Punjab, the Specialized

Healthcare Department, and Mayo Hospital Lahore while closing session, graced

by the DG Health Punjab.

Healthcare providers from 11 NSCs across Lahore, Kasur, and Sheikhupura joined

the training. A total of 30 professionals, including staff nurses and pediatricians,

benefitted from both theoretical and clinical sessions, with one day dedicated to

hands-on practice at Mayo Hospital Lahore.