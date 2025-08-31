Capacity Building Key To Combating Malnutrition, Says BISP DG Punjab
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) Director General BISP Punjab Muhammad Nasir Khalily has said that through
Nutrition Stabilization Centres (NSCs) and the capacity building of healthcare
providers, every child should receive the care and support necessary to survive
and thrive.
BISP spokesperson said on Sunday, the BISP DG expressed these views while
addressing a training workshop organized in collaboration with the World Health
Organization (WHO) and the Punjab Healthcare Department. The five-day programme
focused on the Inpatient Management of Severe Acute Malnutrition.
Highlighting the Benazir Nashonuma Initiative, Khalily said it reflects the government’s
commitment to improving the health and nutrition of mothers and children across Punjab.
He stressed that malnutrition not only hampers children’s growth but also restricts
their future opportunities, adding that BISP, with WHO’s support, will continue
working to build a healthier and stronger generation.
The opening ceremony was attended by senior officials of BISP Punjab, the Specialized
Healthcare Department, and Mayo Hospital Lahore while closing session, graced
by the DG Health Punjab.
Healthcare providers from 11 NSCs across Lahore, Kasur, and Sheikhupura joined
the training. A total of 30 professionals, including staff nurses and pediatricians,
benefitted from both theoretical and clinical sessions, with one day dedicated to
hands-on practice at Mayo Hospital Lahore.
