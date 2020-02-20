Capacity building of faculty is of high importance: Shafqat Mahmood

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood has said that capacity building of faculty is very important besides bringing curriculum at par with international standards and requirements

He said this while addressing the 83rd convocation of the Kinnard College for Women University at the KCWU on Thursday. He said that revision of curriculum was essential so that academia could ensure a real change to meet revolution in the education sector.

The minister said that 'Pakistan Research Day' was observed for the first time on February 19, adding that: "There is a need to make sure that research being conducted is aimed at resolving the problems facing the country." The minister said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would not reduce funds of the higher education, adding that Rs 5 billion had been allocated for graduate scholarships.

Potential students should not face any problem in acquiring education due to limited resources, he said and added all graduate students were now entering a new life so they must follow their goals with firm determination.

He also stressed students to pursue their goals for bringing about betterment in their lives besides making efforts to support others in different ways.

He said the constitution gave equal rights to all citizens, adding that problems could be removed through collective efforts.

Later, the KCWU principal gave a souvenir to the minister.

It is pertinent to mention here that 653 students were awarded degrees while 14students received gold medals for their academic achievements.

KCWU Principal Prof Dr Rukhsana David and others also spoke.