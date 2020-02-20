UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Capacity Building Of Faculty Is Of High Importance: Shafqat Mahmood

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 05:49 PM

Capacity building of faculty is of high importance: Shafqat Mahmood

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood has said that capacity building of faculty is very important besides bringing curriculum at par with international standards and requirements

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood has said that capacity building of faculty is very important besides bringing curriculum at par with international standards and requirements.

He said this while addressing the 83rd convocation of the Kinnard College for Women University at the KCWU on Thursday. He said that revision of curriculum was essential so that academia could ensure a real change to meet revolution in the education sector.

The minister said that 'Pakistan Research Day' was observed for the first time on February 19, adding that: "There is a need to make sure that research being conducted is aimed at resolving the problems facing the country." The minister said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would not reduce funds of the higher education, adding that Rs 5 billion had been allocated for graduate scholarships.

Potential students should not face any problem in acquiring education due to limited resources, he said and added all graduate students were now entering a new life so they must follow their goals with firm determination.

He also stressed students to pursue their goals for bringing about betterment in their lives besides making efforts to support others in different ways.

He said the constitution gave equal rights to all citizens, adding that problems could be removed through collective efforts.

Later, the KCWU principal gave a souvenir to the minister.

It is pertinent to mention here that 653 students were awarded degrees while 14students received gold medals for their academic achievements.

KCWU Principal Prof Dr Rukhsana David and others also spoke.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Education David February Women Gold All Government Billion

Recent Stories

SC declares Arshad Malik’s appointment as illega ..

13 minutes ago

Blackmailing, harassment most reported crimes in 2 ..

3 minutes ago

Pesco announces power suspension to certain locali ..

4 minutes ago

Federer has knee surgery, will miss French Open

4 minutes ago

New train between Lahore,Gujranwala from 24th

4 minutes ago

Each additional school year for Pakistani girls in ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.