Capacity building of KP police help in restoration of peace in merged areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) Facing the brunt of terrorism with steadfastness and gallantry during the last two decades, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police despite minimum resources have stood like a solid rock in front of extremist forces and saved their countrymen from terrorists' brutalities.

In the fight against terrorism and violent extremism, all the state institutions including the Pakistan Army, FC, police and other paramilitary forces had acted with great valour against the threat that was nurtured in the region due to varying factors and achieved the goal of restoring peace in the country after rendering matchless sacrifices.

"In spite of limited financial, manpower and equipment resources, KP police had bravely acted as the first line of defence against terrorism in multiple cases, leading to many police personnel embracing martyrdom and sacrificing their lives," said Syed Akhtar Ali Shah, former IGP KP and Home Secretary while talking to APP.

He said senior officers of KP police led from the front and many embraced martyrdom for Pakistan.

The former IGP referred to the sacrifices of Additional Inspector General Safwat Ghayur, Superintendent of Police (SP) Tahir Dawar, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Farid Hussain Bangash, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Malik Saad, AIG Muhammad Ashraf Noor, and hundreds of other junior and senior personnel of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police and said that sacrifices of these officers added another chapter of chivalry in the history of KP police.

He said the jurisdiction of KP police was extended to newly merged tribal districts after the KP-Fata merger and professional training for policemen by the Pakistan Army made a positive impact on the overall security landscape in erstwhile Fata.

Security officials told APP on Thursday that special measures of Pakistan Army were continued to enhance capacity of the Khyber Pakthunkhwa police in anti terrorism operations.

Special training is being provided to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police especially police personnel working in the newly merged tribal districts by Pakistan Army to enhance their capacity regarding anti-terrorism and non-conventional war operations.

To date, 23,792 police officials have been provided professional training in five different phases by the renowned instructors of the Pakistan Army.

Besides it, over 600 police officials have been provided SSG specialized training, 300 officials master training and 34 officials IED's defused training.

In this regard, 40 police personnel are being provided three weeks of special training at Spinwam area of North Waziristan tribal district.

During the last two years, 4,000 personnel have been provided training on modern lines by the Pakistan Army in North Waziristan.

The use of weapons, search operations and protection of citizens in emergency situations also became part of these trainings.

Due to this training, the police personnel of KP would effectively counter terrorism and play a key role in the establishment of peace in future.

In addition it, the heirs of 53 martyrs of police in North Waziristan are being looked after by the Pakistan Army

Pakistan Army would continue to make efforts to enhance the capacity of other security institutions. These measures would help all security institutions to work jointly for the complete elimination of terrorism from the country.