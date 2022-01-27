UrduPoint.com

Capacity Building Of MC Staff Being Enhanced Under PCP: Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 27, 2022 | 08:00 PM

Punjab Minister for Local Government and Community Development (LG&CD) Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed on Thursday said that capacity building of municipal committee (MC) staff was being enhanced under the Punjab Cities Program (PCP) of LG&CD

In a statement issued here, the provincial minister said that along with providing necessary skills to the local bodies' staff, modern IT softwares were also being provided, adding that the use of these softwares was helping increase the staff's ability to work as well as achieve the goals of transparency and good governance.

Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed said that so far, the staff of municipal committees had been provided with training on important topics such as financial management, audit, revenue, environment, transparency, adding that MC staff was using these systems to perform their duties better and more easily.

He further said that Punjab Cities Program was currently running in Jhelum, Hafizabad, Daska, Kamoki, Wazirabad, Muridke, Gojra, Okara, Jaranwala, Jhang, Kamalia, Bahawalnagar, Burewala, Khanewal, Kot Addu, and Vehari.

