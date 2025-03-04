Capacity Building Of Police Force Top Priority: IG Islamabad
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 04, 2025 | 07:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi on Tuesday presided over important meetings at the Central Police Office with investigation officers and Capital Police College officials to review crime prevention measures and police training programs.
An official told APP that the meeting was attended by DIG Headquarters/Security Syed Ali Raza, SSP Investigation Arsalan Shahzaib, SSP Law & Order/Training Muhammad Iqbal, and other senior officers.
IGP Rizvi reviewed steps taken to curb crime, improve law and order, and ensure public safety, particularly focusing on serious offenses such as theft, robbery, and drug trafficking. He directed all officers to take immediate and effective measures utilizing modern technology and intelligence sharing to combat criminal activities.
On this occasion, IGP Rizvi reiterated that eliminating crime and maintaining law and order in the Federal capital remain the top priorities. He instructed officers to ensure the arrest of wanted criminals and proclaimed offenders, expedite ongoing investigations, and ensure that culprits receive maximum legal penalties.
In a separate meeting with SSP Law & Order/Training and other officials, IGP Rizvi discussed strategies to enhance the skills of police officers at the Capital Police College Islamabad. He emphasized the effective use of technology, tackling cybercrime, improving special investigations, and strengthening community policing. He also reviewed the progress of short-term training courses and issued further directives regarding the professional development of police personnel.
/APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
Airbus planning to manufacture A400M components in UAE
Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development offers new financial package for entrepr ..
On behalf of UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed arrives in Cairo to attend Extraor ..
Sandbox Dubai strikes first global partnership with AI Centre Hamburg
AIM Congress 2025 hosts TradeTech Forum on April 8
Arabian Travel Market 2025 to open April 28 in Dubai
AD Ports Group prepares to receive Panamax cranes for new terminal in Egypt
Ministry of Finance, Abu Dhabi University cooperate in developing research, trai ..
Federal Supreme Court rejects appeals in 'Terrorist Justice and Dignity Organisa ..
Matriculation exams: Punjab education minister warns cheating mafia of strict ac ..
Gold price increases by Rs4800 per tola in Pakistan
'Imran Khan rejects possibility of any deal despite govt tactics'
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chief Commissioner directs ensuring edibles at affordable prices during Ramadan4 minutes ago
-
Capacity building of police force top priority: IG Islamabad4 minutes ago
-
Karachi mayor calls for urgent steps to prevent gas outage during Sehri, Iftar4 minutes ago
-
SSP conducts security inspection of Chinese camp at Qazi Ahmed4 minutes ago
-
16 held, 12 shops sealed, 142 fined during crackdown against profiteers4 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police conduct search operations in various areas14 minutes ago
-
Special Iftar arranged for Islamabad Police personnel14 minutes ago
-
AC inspects markets in Kharian14 minutes ago
-
Police recover stolen goods worth over Rs72m in Feb14 minutes ago
-
Sindh Minister orders Transport department to reclaim its lands across Sindh14 minutes ago
-
Cleanup operation intensified in Multan14 minutes ago
-
Snowfall sparks Tourist Boom in Murree and Northern Areas14 minutes ago