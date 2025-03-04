Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 04, 2025 | 07:30 PM

Capacity building of police force top priority: IG Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi on Tuesday presided over important meetings at the Central Police Office with investigation officers and Capital Police College officials to review crime prevention measures and police training programs.

An official told APP that the meeting was attended by DIG Headquarters/Security Syed Ali Raza, SSP Investigation Arsalan Shahzaib, SSP Law & Order/Training Muhammad Iqbal, and other senior officers.

IGP Rizvi reviewed steps taken to curb crime, improve law and order, and ensure public safety, particularly focusing on serious offenses such as theft, robbery, and drug trafficking. He directed all officers to take immediate and effective measures utilizing modern technology and intelligence sharing to combat criminal activities.

On this occasion, IGP Rizvi reiterated that eliminating crime and maintaining law and order in the Federal capital remain the top priorities. He instructed officers to ensure the arrest of wanted criminals and proclaimed offenders, expedite ongoing investigations, and ensure that culprits receive maximum legal penalties.

In a separate meeting with SSP Law & Order/Training and other officials, IGP Rizvi discussed strategies to enhance the skills of police officers at the Capital Police College Islamabad. He emphasized the effective use of technology, tackling cybercrime, improving special investigations, and strengthening community policing. He also reviewed the progress of short-term training courses and issued further directives regarding the professional development of police personnel.

