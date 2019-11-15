UrduPoint.com
Capacity Building Of Police Officials Important: IGP

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 08:42 PM

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam on Friday said that he believed in improvement and capacity building of police officials

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam on Friday said that he believed in improvement and capacity building of police officials.

"I believe in learning and do not believe egoistic sentiments. Introduction of technology within police is must," he added.

He was addressing at the Provincial Consultative Conference "Strengthening citizens access to justice" under Addressing Root Causes (ARC) Project, improved access to fair, legitimate and effective justice in Pakistan, organized by Sindh Agricultural and Forestry Workers Coordinating Organization (SAFWCO) at a local hotel, said a statement.

The IGP said women protection cells had resolved hundreds of cases.

"We have increased quota of women police officials." Syed Kaleem Imam said major issues presently police were facing included domestic violence, child rights, minority rights and bonded labour.

He said quite recently it was reported that 219 people had committed suicide in Mirpurkhas Division. He urged upon masses to cooperate with police to prevent such incidents.

On the occasion Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister for Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab, Minister for Women Development Syeda Shehla Raza, former Federal law minister Barristor Shahida Jameel, renowned writer Jami Chandio, former Judge Sindh High Court Justice Ali Aslam Jaffery and others also spoke.

