Capacity building of public servants imperative for good governance: CS

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry has said that building the capacity of public servants is imperative for good governance.

He said professional training like the Senior Management Course is very productive for enhancing the skills and competencies of public service for efficient and effective public service delivery.

These views were expressed by Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry who was the chief guest at the graduation ceremony of the 34th Senior Management Course at the National Institute of Management, Peshawar.

Addressing the officers, he said that public service is quite different today than the public service in the past. People are much more informed and the challenges of governance are more complex. Therefore, public servants have to do more than their routine assignments by putting in their last ounce of energy and dedication.

“Keep high goals and be sure what you want to achieve. You must be aware of your destination and the journey ahead. Life is not about success or failure but about one’s contributions to the society and the people around,” he remarked.

He urged the graduating officers of the 34th SMC to keep a very positive and friendly attitude toward the people and follow the golden principles of political neutrality, honesty and transparency laid down by The Founder of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

On this occasion, Director General NIM/PARD/PPSA Captain (R) Usman Gul also addressed the graduating officers and highlighted the contributions of the three premier training institutions i.

e. NIM, PARD & PPSA.

He said that since their inception, more than 48000 public servants have been trained by the three training institutions which included about 60 % officers from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He further said that in the past 03 years, the three institutions trained 3000 officers. He paid special thanks to the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for assistance in the infrastructural development of the campus like 50 rooms hostel facility, the under-construction cafeteria, the IT lab, the employees welfare centre and the solar tube well in the campus with the financial support of Rs. 300 million by the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He added that the institute has increased the number of seats in the MCMC and SMC to facilitate timely promotions of the PMS and other officers of KP. He also stated that the focus of the three training institutions is on attitude and character building as attitude equally counts with skills in the performance of official duties.

The Chief Instructor SMC Tariq Bakhtiar presented the course report to the chief guest on the occasion. He informed that the 34th SMC was a good mix of 36 officers from provincial and Federal services and occupational groups and represented almost all the geographic regions of the country including AJ&K and Baluchistan. The Chief Guest distributed course completion certificates among the graduating officers.