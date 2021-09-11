UrduPoint.com

Capacity Building Plan Afoot To Enhance Working Of Irrigation Deptt In AJK: Minister

Umer Jamshaid 56 seconds ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 06:40 PM

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) : Sep 11 (APP):Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Minister for Agriculture, Livestock and Irrigation Sardar Mir Akbar Khan Friday said that an integrated plan was devised to enhance the capacity of Irrigation Department in line with the needs of the modern age.

He expressed these views while speaking at a departmental briefing given by the Department of Irrigation and Small Dams in the State metropolis.

Secretary Agriculture and Irrigation Muhammad Bashir Butt briefed the minister of the activities of the department while Director General Irrigation and Small Dams Shafiq ur Rehman Dar, Project Director Basharat Hussain Durrani, Deputy Director Khawaja Ijaz Ahmed and others were also present on the occasion.

Secretary Agriculture and Irrigation apprised the minister about the ongoing and completed projects in Azad Kashmir under the Department of Irrigation and Small Dams.

Speaking on the occasion, Sardar Mir Akbar Khan lauded the role of Irrigation and Small Dams department and said that irrigation system improvement projects were underway across the AJK. Remote areas of Azad Kashmir have been included in the National Plan for Enhancement of Water Resources. Under this project, barren lands of Azad Kashmir would be settled which ultimately develop the agriculture sector.

Minister maintained that the government of Azad Kashmir would include more projects in its annual development programme to upgrade the irrigation system so that significant results could be achieved. Government aimed at constructing small dams for proper storage of water to avoid wastage, he added.

