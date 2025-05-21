Open Menu

Capacity Building Program For University Management Concludes At RWU

Faizan Hashmi Published May 21, 2025 | 07:10 PM

Capacity Building Program for university management concludes at RWU

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) A closing ceremony was held at Rawalpindi Women University (RWU) for the capacity-building program for university management, organized in collaboration with the National academy of Higher education (NAHE). This initiative marks a significant step toward enhancing administrative capabilities.

The chief guest, Dr Noor Amna Malik, Director of NAHE, congratulated the university leadership on the successful completion of the program.

She noted that Rawalpindi Women University is the only institution in the country to have successfully conducted both faculty and administrative training modules, along with a mentorship program, in partnership with NAHE and the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

She emphasized that such training programs are essential for effective leadership, improved planning, and better administrative performance in universities. Dr Amna further said that the cascading model of this training program will be implemented at Rawalpindi Women University to expand its impact.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Anila Kamal, while addressing the ceremony, expressed special gratitude to HEC and NAHE, stating that this program is a key milestone in the university's academic and administrative development. She shared that participants from all administrative departments of the university benefited from the program's modules.

Program Coordinator Tahir Abbas Zaidi highlighted the importance of artificial intelligence in modern times, stressing that aligning university administration with modern technology is a crucial need.

At the end of the ceremony, certificates were distributed among participants, and Rawalpindi Women University reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining high standards, innovation, and continuous professional growth. The training program was organized by the university’s Office of Research, Innovation, and Commercialization.

