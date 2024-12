Capacity building program starts at Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF)

Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) has commenced a five-day capacity-building program for administrative officers under HEC's National Outreach Program

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) has commenced a five-day capacity-building program for administrative officers under HEC's National Outreach Program.

Office of Research, Innovation, and Commercialization (ORIC) GCWUF organized the event in collaboration with Higher education Commission (HEC) Islamabad to enhance the administrative competencies of the participants from leading educational institutions in Faisalabad.

Total 30 administrative heads from GCWUF, Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) and National Textile University Faisalabad (NTUF) are participating in the training program comprising of five comprehensive modules designed to address critical areas of administrative excellence: interpersonal skills, leadership strategy and policy, business communication, financial management, and procurement planning.

The workshop is being coordinated by Dr. Hira Munir Director of ORIC at GCWUF, under the convener-ship of Vice Chancellor GCWUF Prof. Dr. Kanwal Ameen.

This initiative reflects GCWUF’s commitment to professional development and its dedication to academic and administrative excellence in collaboration with national and regional partners, spokesperson of the university said here on Monday.