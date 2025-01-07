Open Menu

Capacity Building Training Course For Nurses Begins

Published January 07, 2025

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) The capacity building and leadership training for third batch of nurses starts at Khyber Medical University (KMU) here on Tuesday.

The inauguration ceremony of the training program was held in KMU and among others was attended by Provincial Secretary Health, Syed Adeel Shah. The training would be conducted by experts and trainers from United Kingdom.

Briefing the participants, Project Director, Dr. Ejaz Hussain told the training was aimed to improve capacity building of nurses and to train them according to international standards.

He said these training courses were also meant to equip nurses with skills needed to enhance professional capabilities.

Speaking on the occasion, secretary health said that provincial government is committed to increase standard of nursing profession adding it would enhance performance and capacity building of nurses.

He said that the program would help provide nurses practical training enabling them to tackle situation effectively and professionally.

