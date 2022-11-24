UrduPoint.com

Capacity Building Training Workshop Concluded At Sindh Agriculture University

Published November 24, 2022

Capacity building training workshop concluded at Sindh Agriculture University

Three-day training workshop on "Capacity building under Institutional Strengthening" organized by Sindh Agriculture University, Tando Jam concluded on Thursday with certificates distribution among participants from different institutions

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :Three-day training workshop on "Capacity building under Institutional Strengthening" organized by Sindh Agriculture University, Tando Jam concluded on Thursday with certificates distribution among participants from different institutions.

The capacity building training workshop on the Preparation of Resettlement Action Plan under "Institutional Strengthening of Project Coordination and Monitoring Unit (PCMU)" for Water-related policies and practices, focusing Sindh Water and Agriculture Transformation (Swat) Project was organized by Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam, in collaboration with Project Coordination and Monitoring Unit, Sindh Planning and Development.

The training was given to senior officers of agriculture extension, irrigation, SIDA, agriculture research and different institutions of the Sindh government under the supervision of experts from Sindh Agricultural University.

Addressing the closing ceremony, the Director General Agriculture Extension Hidayatullah Chhajro said the agricultural sector contributes to the country's GDP with the help of agricultural production, agri-export, agro-based industries, foods, and livestock and its by-products, but agriculture is threatened by current conditions because of climate change, erratic rainfall, global warming, flood impacts and water scarcity, therefore food security is at stake and poverty rates have further increased.

He said that with this training, experts related to agriculture, irrigation and other agricultural sectors will be supported in the field for agricultural development, and better results will be obtained.

Dr. Aijaz Ali Khooharo, Dean, Faculty of Agricultural Social Sciences said that there was a need rehabilitation of agriculture in Sindh and restore the infrastructure destroyed due to floods.

For better use of water and improvement of underwater agricultural resources, he said that there was a need for solid solution. The training will help the experts a lot, he said and added that before working on all the projects, all sustainability and future concerns should be kept in front.

The focal person of the programme Dr. Tahmina Mangan said that experts and administrative heads from institutions were participated in the training adding that this training workshop will yield positive results especially directions can be set for flood victims and infrastructure restoration.

Among others, Ali Nawaz Channa, Director Technical Agriculture Extension, Focal Person Jam Ghulam Murtaza Sahito and Amber Sanam Leghari Assistant Director SIDA also spoke on the occasion.

