Capacity-building Training Workshop On Climate Change Concluded

Umer Jamshaid Published March 23, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Capacity-building training workshop on climate change concluded

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2022 ) : , Mar 23 (APP):A two-day capacity-building training workshop titled "Developing Linkages between Stakeholders" representing various segments of the civil society from Azad Jammu Kashmir concluded on Wednesday with series of healthy recommendations as how to overcome climate change.

There were 3 stakeholders from every district of Azad Jammu Kashmir including Journalist, Disaster Risk Officer and a Social Activist.

The purpose of this training workshop, hosted by Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR), was to develop a network of stakeholders in every district so their expertise & coordination help them and other stakeholders work efficiently to overcome the climate change.

To this direction, the stakeholders, all from youth class, were engaged in various team building activities to develop a bond of trust with question to the stakeholders as to "What are the challenges they face when working with other stakeholders?" A collaboration of different stakeholders to work in their capacity to aware their communities, follow mitigatory measures by DRO's and report the masses regarding drastic effect of Climate Change in the region.

Sardar Waleed Khan (Director Programs, KIIR) handed over certificates to the participants and gifts to best participants.

