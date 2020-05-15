Capacity-building workshop calls for collective role by stakeholders to combat COVID-19

A three-day series of capacity-building training sessions for master trainers, health managers and healthcare service providers on prevention of infection and standard precautionary measures regarding COVID-19 concluded here at the state-run Mohtrma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed (MBBS) Medical College on late Thursday

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) : A three-day series of capacity-building training sessions for master trainers, health managers and healthcare service providers on prevention of infection and standard precautionary measures regarding COVID-19 concluded here at the state-run Mohtrma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed (MBBS) Medical College on late Thursday.

The moot was concluded with multiple recommendations to combat the pandemic collectively by all stakeholders concerned to the best of their respective professional skills and abilities most particularly through adoption of initial preventive measures.

The AJK Population Welfare Department hosted the essentially-needed trainings for the population and healthcare workers, medical consultants and health managers, supported by the United Nations Population Funds (UNFPA) Pakistan with the collaboration of Jhpiego Pakistan an affiliate of Johns Hopkins University under UNFPA funded programme.

It was designed to respond COVID-19 emergency by strengthening capacity of existing heath workforce engaged in emergency response and routine service delivery. The programme regarding emergency response is being implemented across the country.

Addressing the moot, the chair - Raja muhammad Razzaque, Secretary population welfare Department of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government, said the pandemic of COVID-19 entailed various dimensions and repercussions for global economy including our social and cultural systems while it had put an precedented pressure on our health system.

He emphasized to realise that business as usual was not going to work and we should prepare ourselves for a system that should have the capacity to work and deliver despite the pandemic.

"Although, government of AJK took timely decision to lockdown the State which gave highly encouraging and positive results and we in AJK, with kindness of Allah Almighty, have minimum number of cases but yet the threat is hovering and we need to act quickly and robustly to contain the coronavirus in logical and conclusive manner," he said and added "We, in these testing times, need to transform the challenges into opportunities. That's why; government is making all possible efforts to build the capacity of our population and health work force to regain its strength for service delivery and to fight back the pandemic effectively, he said.

Razaq especially thanked the UNFPA Pakistan for supporting the capacity building of AJK population and health work force while relying on international best practices to contain the pandemic with national zeal.

He also appreciated the Jhpiego Pakistan for coming forward for imparting trainings to handle the challenge in concrete manner.

He equally thanked the principal and faculty of MBBS Medical College for facilitating the capacity building sessions at Mirpur.

He equally appreciated the reciprocal response of Dr Farooq Noor, medical superintendent DHQ Teaching Hospital Mirpur, for leading the group of senior medical consultants in the training session which had made the training exercise meaningful and result-oriented.

The Population Welfare Department secretary said next series for similar training event was planned to be hosted in Muzaffarabad in near future.

Dr Fauzia Assad, Country Director Jhpiego Pakistan, while highlighting the role of her organization said under the UNFPA funded project, Jhpiego was intended to support health and population welfare departments through capacitating health workforce engaged in emergency and routine services delivery during COVID19 emergency. She concisely enlightened on the main contours of the three days training and thanked Population Welfare Department secretary for providing commendable support in implementation of all projects by Jhpiego in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

She being a member of AJK Task Force on Population, looked forward to work with AJK PWD in larger public interest.

Similarly, Professor Dr Tariq Masood, vice principal of MBBS Medical College welcomed the training activities and termed it as a ray of hope in this critical time.

Likewise, Professor Dr Imran Butt and Dr Farooq Noor on second day of training activity designated for Health Managers, spoke in detail on challenges for clinical management of COVID-19 positive patients and shared their experience with participants.

Considering the current situation with regards to COVID19 emergency and its response, they emphasised to follow infection prevention and control protocols during routine services delivery in order to ensure safety of healthcare providers and the patients.

Population welfare secretary, MBBS Medical College principal and Dr Farooq Noor, medical superintendent DHQ Teaching Hospital Mirpur, gave away the certificate to the participants.

Senior medical consultants, population and health managers and population and healthcare workers in their respective input called for continuation of such capacity building workshops to strengthen the skills of the stakeholders especially the medicos in line with the need of the modern age.

They termed it as a safe way forward for continuing service delivery during these testing times in effective manners while ensuring the health safety of both the healthcare workers and the patients. Stringent observance of standard operating procedures (SOPs) social distancing, frequent hand sanitization and wearing of surgical masks was ensured by the organizer during the training sessions.