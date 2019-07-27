UrduPoint.com
Capacity-building Workshop Calls For Sensitization Of Public Servants On Rights Of Handicapped Persons

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) : Experts at a capacity building workshop on Saturday emphasized the need of sensitization of government officials on the rights of persons with disabilities under national and international commitments including Un-Convention on the rights of persons with disabilities (CRPD).

The workshop, held in AJK's metropolis, was hosted by the Ministry of Human Rights and Handicap, government of Pakistan, with the coordination of the UN Women, said a press release.

Theme of the workshop was "Moving from Charity to Rights based Model" & "Empowering Women with disabilities".

Elaborating the overall objectives of the workshop speakers the expertise of their respective fields including Shahzad Ahmed Khan, Abdul Wahid, Zulfiqar Ali, Zahoor Khattak, Mukhtar Awan and SP Salim Durani highlighting various aspects and needs of persons with disabilities and responsibilities of the government and the society towards their rehabilitation.

The workshop was the part of the series of the identical events hosted under the national Program this month in various parts of GB and the country including Gilgit, Lahore, Quetta and Karach so far. Similar workshop is scheduled to be held in the last week of this month at Peshawar, it added.

The participants appreciated the efforts of the Ministry of Human Rights, Handicap International and UN Women for hosting the grand event. They were of the view that such interventions were always need of the hour and were required to be held time to time to facilitate and empower persons with disabilities.

Secretary to AJK government for Social Welfare Department Khawaja Muhammad Ahsan, gave away certificates to the participants in acknowledgment of their dedication and interest to attend the event.

