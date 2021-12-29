UrduPoint.com

Capacity Building Workshop For Faculty, Staffers Concludes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 29, 2021 | 07:38 PM

Capacity building workshop for faculty, staffers concludes

A two-day training workshop for capacity building of faculty and staffers concluded here on Wednesday, which was organized by MNSUA, ORIC Department

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :A two-day training workshop for capacity building of faculty and staffers concluded here on Wednesday, which was organized by MNSUA, ORIC Department.

The resource person for the training workshop was Dr. Khurram Jahangir Sharif from Qatar University. Faculty members of Nishtar Medical University, Women's University Multan, Bahauddin Zakariya University and UET Multan participated in the training.

Addressing the workshop Dr. Khurram Jahangir said that every organization has to work under the policy of "Nine Building Block". "As long as we remain unfamiliar with the ever-changing international education system, we will not be able to make progress on the old education system," he remarked.

He said that teachers had to carry out the planned activities for effective teaching. He explained that he had experimented it with various examples through training missions.

Speaking on the occasion, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA), Vice Chancellor (VC) Dr. Asif said that the varsity was emerging as the best institution in Punjab as it has recently been honored to top in the Green Metric World University Ranking.

He maintained that holding such workshops would further boost the morale of the faculty and staff and create awareness among them to learn modern teaching skills.

At the end of the workshop, Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel congratulated the participants and distributed certificates among them.

Director ORIC, Dr. Zulfiqar Ali, Dr. Irfan Ahmed Baig, Dr. Mubashir Mehdi, Dr. Rana Naeem Toor, Zeeshan, Samia, Tahneet Anwar and other were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Multan Nawaz Sharif World Education Punjab Agriculture Qatar Progress Saqib Ali University Of Engineering And Technology Bahauddin Zakariya University Women From Best Top

Recent Stories

Lukashenko Thanks Putin for Supporting Cooperation ..

Lukashenko Thanks Putin for Supporting Cooperation in Aircraft Construction

2 minutes ago
 Govt taking measures to control prices of essentia ..

Govt taking measures to control prices of essential items: Tarin

2 minutes ago
 Work on three BoR schemes reviewed

Work on three BoR schemes reviewed

2 minutes ago
 Mir Chakar Azam Rind Games Shooting , Volleyball T ..

Mir Chakar Azam Rind Games Shooting , Volleyball Tournament reach semi final sta ..

2 minutes ago
 RSF Condemns Russia for Jailing YouTube Blogger Ov ..

RSF Condemns Russia for Jailing YouTube Blogger Over State Secret Sharing

5 minutes ago
 SHOs transferred

SHOs transferred

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.