Capacity building workshop for faculty, staffers concludes

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :A two-day training workshop for capacity building of faculty and staffers concluded here on Wednesday, which was organized by MNSUA, ORIC Department.

The resource person for the training workshop was Dr. Khurram Jahangir Sharif from Qatar University. Faculty members of Nishtar Medical University, Women's University Multan, Bahauddin Zakariya University and UET Multan participated in the training.

Addressing the workshop Dr. Khurram Jahangir said that every organization has to work under the policy of "Nine Building Block". "As long as we remain unfamiliar with the ever-changing international education system, we will not be able to make progress on the old education system," he remarked.

He said that teachers had to carry out the planned activities for effective teaching. He explained that he had experimented it with various examples through training missions.

Speaking on the occasion, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA), Vice Chancellor (VC) Dr. Asif said that the varsity was emerging as the best institution in Punjab as it has recently been honored to top in the Green Metric World University Ranking.

He maintained that holding such workshops would further boost the morale of the faculty and staff and create awareness among them to learn modern teaching skills.

At the end of the workshop, Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel congratulated the participants and distributed certificates among them.

Director ORIC, Dr. Zulfiqar Ali, Dr. Irfan Ahmed Baig, Dr. Mubashir Mehdi, Dr. Rana Naeem Toor, Zeeshan, Samia, Tahneet Anwar and other were also present on the occasion.