Capacity Building Workshop For Female Ombudsperson Offices Staff

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 14, 2022 | 07:33 PM

Capacity building workshop for Female Ombudsperson offices staff

A two-day capacity building workshop concluded here on Wednesday, which was organised for creating judicial and judgment writing skills among the staff of Female Ombudsperson offices, under the chairmanship of Female Ombudsperson Punjab Nabila Hakim Khan, with the support of UN-Women organisation.

Sixteen staff members from the office of Female Ombudsperson Punjab, and 11 members from the office of Female Ombudsperson Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa were imparted training to enhance their legal and judgment writing skills.

The Female Ombudsperson Punjab said in her address that there was a constant increase in the number of women contacting the Female Ombudsperson Punjab to protect the workplaces from harassment and to implement the anti-harassment laws.

Female Ombudspersons of Punjab and KPK,�Nabila Hakim Khan and Rukhsana Naz, respectively stressed the management to ensure a safe environment for women at workplaces. They said the a mega campaign was needed to raise public awareness about women's property rights so that no one could violate women's rights at the grass-roots level.

