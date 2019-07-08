UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Capacity Building Workshop For Prosecutors Held

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 32 seconds ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 05:26 PM

Capacity building workshop for prosecutors held

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Prosecution Service under Justice Support Programme Monday arranged a daylong workshop on Capacity Building of Assistant Public Prosecutors here

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Prosecution Service under Justice Support Programme Monday arranged a daylong workshop on Capacity Building of Assistant Public Prosecutors here.

The workshop was attended by ten male and female assistance public prosecutors from Peshawar and Mardan districts.

The purpose of training workshop was to further strengthen the communication skills of prosecutors and to enable them to cooperate with general public in an efficient way besides creating awareness regarding working of the prosecution.

The training session has kept focus on communications pertaining to the public, press briefs and media engagement.

On the occasion, an interaction session was also held during which the participants enlightened them about very tools of communication.

Experts and trainers apprised the participants about communication skills, better coordination and highlighting awareness among the general public, especially role of prosecutors in provision of services to them.

The organizers said that they have planned to organize further training sessions in which public prosecutors from other districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The participants while giving feedback of the training workshop, have urged to the organizers arrange further training sessions in future as well.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Male Mardan Media From

Recent Stories

Art workshop at PNCA enhancing students' creative ..

29 seconds ago

Ex-Head of Russia's Ingushetia Republic Yevkurov A ..

30 seconds ago

Whoever tries to harass will not stay in FBR: FBR ..

3 minutes ago

Meeting to analyze financial models held

6 minutes ago

SIDB MD directs completion of development work in ..

3 minutes ago

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) upgrades its s ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.