Capacity building workshop for prosecutors held

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Prosecution Service under Justice Support Programme Monday arranged a daylong workshop on Capacity Building of Assistant Public Prosecutors here.

The workshop was attended by ten male and female assistance public prosecutors from Peshawar and Mardan districts.

The purpose of training workshop was to further strengthen the communication skills of prosecutors and to enable them to cooperate with general public in an efficient way besides creating awareness regarding working of the prosecution.

The training session has kept focus on communications pertaining to the public, press briefs and media engagement.

On the occasion, an interaction session was also held during which the participants enlightened them about very tools of communication.

Experts and trainers apprised the participants about communication skills, better coordination and highlighting awareness among the general public, especially role of prosecutors in provision of services to them.

The organizers said that they have planned to organize further training sessions in which public prosecutors from other districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The participants while giving feedback of the training workshop, have urged to the organizers arrange further training sessions in future as well.