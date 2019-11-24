UrduPoint.com
Capacity Building Workshop For Sindh MPAs, Bureaucrats Concluded

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 24th November 2019 | 09:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) :Two-day capacity building workshop organized by Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO) for the lawmakers of Sindh Assembly and bureaucrats for support of more comprehensive and goal-oriented legislation on extremism under National Action Plan concluded here on Sunday.

More than 24 members of Sindh Assembly belonging to different political parties including Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM-Pakistan), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) and senior officials of four different public bodies of the Sindh participated in the two day workshop, said a press release.

Director SSDO, Syed Kausar Abbas thanked the participants and said the objective of the workshop was to enhance the capacity of the MPAs to oversight the implementation of laws and understanding on extremism to find out ways how to curb extremism by legislation.

Former Director Law at Government of Punjab, Syed Mohsin Abbas explained background and objectives of the National Action Plan and briefed the participants about the role of the elected representatives and public officials to counter the violent extremism at local level.

Syed Kausar Abbas and Syed Mohsin Abbas distribute certificates among the participants at the end of the workshop.

