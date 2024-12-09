Capacity Building Workshop For SIs Held
December 09, 2024
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) A capacity building workshop for under-training sub-inspectors was held at the police lines complex, here on Monday.
CPO Kamran Adil briefed the officers about their professional responsibilities, investigation method in cases, completion of cases record, crime tracing and mapping, crime control through modern technology, registration of FIRs, completion of challans etc.
The officers were also informed about the working process of the legal branch, completion of online records and other techniques.
The CPO directed the officers to perform their duties diligently to control crimes, and protect lives and properties of the people.
