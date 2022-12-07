Capacity building workshop for state media persons concludes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :A two-day capacity building workshop for staffers of state media organisations conducted by Information Service academy (ISA), Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Islamabad, concluded here at Radio Pakistan on Wednesday.

The workshop was attended by information officers, reporters, sub-editors, producers, cameramen, accountants and other staff members of the Press Information Department (PID) Peshawar, Radio Pakistan, Pakistan Television and Associated Press of Pakistan (APP).

ISA Director General Saeed Ahmed Shaikh, PID Peshawar DG Ashfaq Ahmed Khalil, Station Director Radio Pakistan Peshawar Iffat Jabbar, Deputy Director ISA Muhammad Asif, PSDP Accountant Saba Waheed, IT Assistant PSDP Ayesha Bibi shared their rich experiences and viewpoints about observing social ethics in news reporting, office management and Information Technology.

DG Saeed Ahmad said the information should be thoroughly checked to ensure it was based on facts and accuracy before its release and broadcast. He said that all news related information must be supported by strong evidence and must not be ambiguous.

He said journalists were like a mirror of the society and were responsible for portraying the real picture of current issues, adding that speculations and sensationalism should be avoided.

Saeed said that polite attitude should be adopted while meeting with people in offices and masses should be dealt with great respect.

Later, the organizers and trainers sought suggestions from participants to make such workshops more productive.

A group photo was also taken at the end of the training.