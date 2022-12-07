UrduPoint.com

Capacity Building Workshop For State Media Persons Concludes

Faizan Hashmi Published December 07, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Capacity building workshop for state media persons concludes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :A two-day capacity building workshop for staffers of state media organisations conducted by Information Service academy (ISA), Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Islamabad, concluded here at Radio Pakistan on Wednesday.

The workshop was attended by information officers, reporters, sub-editors, producers, cameramen, accountants and other staff members of the Press Information Department (PID) Peshawar, Radio Pakistan, Pakistan Television and Associated Press of Pakistan (APP).

ISA Director General Saeed Ahmed Shaikh, PID Peshawar DG Ashfaq Ahmed Khalil, Station Director Radio Pakistan Peshawar Iffat Jabbar, Deputy Director ISA Muhammad Asif, PSDP Accountant Saba Waheed, IT Assistant PSDP Ayesha Bibi shared their rich experiences and viewpoints about observing social ethics in news reporting, office management and Information Technology.

DG Saeed Ahmad said the information should be thoroughly checked to ensure it was based on facts and accuracy before its release and broadcast. He said that all news related information must be supported by strong evidence and must not be ambiguous.

He said journalists were like a mirror of the society and were responsible for portraying the real picture of current issues, adding that speculations and sensationalism should be avoided.

Saeed said that polite attitude should be adopted while meeting with people in offices and masses should be dealt with great respect.

Later, the organizers and trainers sought suggestions from participants to make such workshops more productive.

A group photo was also taken at the end of the training.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Peshawar Technology Media All From PTV

Recent Stories

Former Pakistan Ambassador to US Ali J. Siddiqui p ..

Former Pakistan Ambassador to US Ali J. Siddiqui presents a forecast of Pakistan ..

25 minutes ago
 UVAS Student Mr Muhammad Umar Javed conferred for ..

UVAS Student Mr Muhammad Umar Javed conferred for ‘Prime Minister Flood Heroes ..

2 hours ago
 Smog issue: Schools, offices to remain close for a ..

Smog issue: Schools, offices to remain close for additional two days a week

2 hours ago
 PITB Develops 500+ Websites for various Punjab Gov ..

PITB Develops 500+ Websites for various Punjab Government Departments

4 hours ago
 Imran Riaz comes down hard upon PML-Q leader Chaud ..

Imran Riaz comes down hard upon PML-Q leader Chaudhary Moonis Elahi on Twitter

6 hours ago
 PM urges world to take note of rising religious ha ..

PM urges world to take note of rising religious hatred in India

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.