Capacity building workshop for teachers organized

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat has said that the second shift in school will give girls and boys to a further opportunity to attend school and continue their formal education.

The DC Abbottabad said this while addressing participants of a Capacity Building training workshop for second-shift school teachers.

He further said that training second-shift school teachers will help them provide a better environment, education and care to the students.

He urged teachers to focus on educating children with hard work and dedication and to ensure the promotion of quality education.

Tariq Salam Marwat added that with the support of the district administration and the education department, more workshops will be organized in the future to further improve the efficiency of second-shift schools, capacity building of teachers, and ensure the provision of quality education along with better education and training of boys and girls.

On this occasion, District Education Officer (male) Malik Tanveer and other senior officers gave lectures and awareness to the teachers regarding double-shift schools.

More than 250 male and female teaching staff have been appointed in 31 primaries, middle, high and higher secondary schools under the double shift in Abbottabad district where more than 1700 boys and girls will be provided education.

The capacity building workshop will continue from January 5 to 7 January 2022 at Government High School No. 4, Abbottabad, where training will be provided to second shift school teachers on teaching, syllabus, class management and others.