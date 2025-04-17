Open Menu

Capacity Building Workshop Held Ahead Of 35th National Games

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 17, 2025 | 04:30 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) In preparation for the successful and efficient organization of the 35th National Games and to ensure maximum participation of technical officials from host province Sindh, the Sindh Baseball Association, under the directives of the Pakistan and Sindh Olympic Associations, organized a "Capacity Building" workshop at Public school Hyderabad.

According to a press release issued on Thursday, the workshop aimed to enhance the skills and capabilities of players, coaches and technical officials.

The Chief Guest Principal of Public School Hyderabad Iqbal Memon and former Professor of Dow Medical University Karachi Dr. Nasreen Memon addressed the participants, while member of the Sindh Olympic Association and Director of Physical education Aisha Erum and sports Officer Rehan Shaikh also spoke on the occasion.

President of the Sindh Baseball Association Engineer Muhammad Mohsin Khan also delivered a lecture via video link. The workshop saw active participation from baseball players, coaches and technical officials.

