Capacity Building Workshop Held Ahead Of 35th National Games
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 17, 2025 | 04:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) In preparation for the successful and efficient organization of the 35th National Games and to ensure maximum participation of technical officials from host province Sindh, the Sindh Baseball Association, under the directives of the Pakistan and Sindh Olympic Associations, organized a "Capacity Building" workshop at Public school Hyderabad.
According to a press release issued on Thursday, the workshop aimed to enhance the skills and capabilities of players, coaches and technical officials.
The Chief Guest Principal of Public School Hyderabad Iqbal Memon and former Professor of Dow Medical University Karachi Dr. Nasreen Memon addressed the participants, while member of the Sindh Olympic Association and Director of Physical education Aisha Erum and sports Officer Rehan Shaikh also spoke on the occasion.
President of the Sindh Baseball Association Engineer Muhammad Mohsin Khan also delivered a lecture via video link. The workshop saw active participation from baseball players, coaches and technical officials.
Recent Stories
UAEREP’s 6th Cycle submission period programme receives 140 research proposals
Fujairah International Conference of Adventures Tourism to launch April 30
University of Sharjah, Australian Embassy dicuss academic collaboration
Dubai AI Week expands agenda with global events focused on education, haealth
Dubai Chambers calls for strengthened cross-border economic cooperation
DEWA’s 'OWNEK' supports 6,395 accredited contractors, consultants
Emirates SkyCargo invests in hydrogen-powered trucks
China's retail sales of consumer goods up 4.6% in January-March
FNC, European Parliament discuss enhancing parliamentary cooperation
UAE, Russia discuss judicial, legal cooperation
Oliver Wyman backs Abu Dhabi’s vision to become global healthcare leader
DXB recognised for leadership in aviation safety by ACI
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Capacity Building Workshop held ahead of 35th National Games4 minutes ago
-
CS directs districts admin to ensure smooth repatriation of illegal immigrants4 minutes ago
-
Govt cuts petrol by Rs. 70, focuses on Balochistan development: Malik14 minutes ago
-
Bike lifter held in injured condition after shootout with Cantt Police14 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan agree to boost cooperation in climate, wildlife, and energy14 minutes ago
-
ADCR visits teaching hospital14 minutes ago
-
PMYP to provide numerous opportunities to SMIU students: Rana Mashhood14 minutes ago
-
Drug-peddler arrested14 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 200-litre cold drinks24 minutes ago
-
Pak army officers, JCOs, soldiers awarded for rendering meritorious services to nation34 minutes ago
-
Governor calls political parties for unity in strengthening democracy34 minutes ago
-
Proclaimed offender held34 minutes ago