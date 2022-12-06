UrduPoint.com

Capacity Building Workshop Held For NPOs On FATF Regulations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 06, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Capacity building workshop held for NPOs on FATF Regulations

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Hari Welfare Association and Blue Veins jointly organized capacity building workshop here on Tuesday on existing regulations on Non-Profit Organizations' (NPOs) ability to receive foreign and local funding, FATF regulations.

Workshop discussed the impact of anti-money laundering/counter-terror financing regulation on civil society, required measures and partnerships to protect civic spaces, mutual evaluation to FATF processes and how civil society can engage meaningfully at provincial and the national level for improved civic participation.

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) was an inter-governmental policy-making organization that leads to the international fight against money laundering and terrorist financing.

Akram Khaskheli President Hari Welfare Association on the occasion said that independence of civil society organizations was crucial because they are the external observers to strengthen the rule of law and enforce public accountability.

He urged NGOs to understand the significance of this core principle and establish dialogue channels with relevant stakeholders".

Abid Lashari President NDF Pakistan, Abdul Rehman Khaskheli Deputy Director Social Welfare Department, Mir Hassan Brohi Assistant Director Social Welfare Department, Asif-ul-Bashar from HRCP, Samina Riaz, Humera Khan, Ayesha from SOLF and other CSOs representatives also spoke and shared their challenges.

Related Topics

Pakistan Terrorist Civil Society Independence Money Financial Action Task Force From

Recent Stories

Govt decides to limit HEC powers

Govt decides to limit HEC powers

57 minutes ago
 Mahira Khan’s portraits go viral on social media ..

Mahira Khan’s portraits go viral on social media

1 hour ago
 Pakistan to import POL products from Russia: Musad ..

Pakistan to import POL products from Russia: Musadik

2 hours ago
 General elections to be held in October next year: ..

General elections to be held in October next year: Ahsan

3 hours ago
 realme Offers a Last Chance to Grab Your Favourite ..

Realme Offers a Last Chance to Grab Your Favourite realme Products on its 12.12 ..

4 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Haris Rauf out of series due to injuri ..

Pak Vs Eng: Haris Rauf out of series due to injuries

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.