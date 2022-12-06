Capacity building workshop held for NPOs on FATF Regulations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Hari Welfare Association and Blue Veins jointly organized capacity building workshop here on Tuesday on existing regulations on Non-Profit Organizations' (NPOs) ability to receive foreign and local funding, FATF regulations.

Workshop discussed the impact of anti-money laundering/counter-terror financing regulation on civil society, required measures and partnerships to protect civic spaces, mutual evaluation to FATF processes and how civil society can engage meaningfully at provincial and the national level for improved civic participation.

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) was an inter-governmental policy-making organization that leads to the international fight against money laundering and terrorist financing.

Akram Khaskheli President Hari Welfare Association on the occasion said that independence of civil society organizations was crucial because they are the external observers to strengthen the rule of law and enforce public accountability.

He urged NGOs to understand the significance of this core principle and establish dialogue channels with relevant stakeholders".

Abid Lashari President NDF Pakistan, Abdul Rehman Khaskheli Deputy Director Social Welfare Department, Mir Hassan Brohi Assistant Director Social Welfare Department, Asif-ul-Bashar from HRCP, Samina Riaz, Humera Khan, Ayesha from SOLF and other CSOs representatives also spoke and shared their challenges.