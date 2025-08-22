Capacity Building Workshop Held In Maneshra To Enhance Police Officers’ Skills
Sumaira FH Published August 22, 2025 | 04:50 PM
MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) A one-day capacity-building workshop for police officers and relevant duty bearers was held in Mansehra under the auspices of the Society for Human Rights and Prisoners’ Aid (SHARP).
The workshop aimed at enhancing professional skills and raising awareness about human rights and international legal frameworks.
District Police Officer (DPO) Mansehra, Shafiullah Gandapur, graced the occasion as the chief guest. Trainers from SHARP, including Advocate Usama Ubaid, Manzoor Ali, and their team, briefed participants on human rights, national legislation, and international conventions and agreements signed by Pakistan.
Speaking on the occasion, DPO Gandapur lauded the efforts of SHARP and the International Organization for Migration (IOM), stating that the police force is committed to safeguarding human rights and remains at the forefront in serving the public. He emphasized that such training workshops not only enhance the capacity of police officers but also play a vital role in building public confidence in the force.
At the closing ceremony, certificates were distributed among the participants, while a commemorative shield was presented to the chief guest.
