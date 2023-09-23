Capacity building workshop highlights pivotal role of youth in shaping cleaner, greener future for nation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, Sep 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2023 ) :A transformative one-day capacity-building workshop drew attention to the pressing need for sustainable waste management practices and highlighted the pivotal role of the younger generation in shaping a cleaner and greener future for the nation.

According to a press release issued here on Thursday, the workshop was organized by the Institute of Urbanism (IoU) in collaboration with Heinrich Boell Stiftun (hbs), Higher Education Commission of Pakistan (HEC) and Green Youth Movement (GYM).

In the welcome address, Dr. Ejaz Ahmed, Senior Research Fellow IoU highlighted global examples of waste-to-energy initiatives and stressed the numerous opportunities available for youth in this domain.

Pakistan currently faces the formidable task of managing approximately 48.5 million tons of solid waste each year with an annual growth rate of 2.4 percent driven by population growth and urbanization.

The lack of proper waste management infrastructure has resulted in widespread pollution, environmental degradation, and a significant toll on public health, Ejaz added.

Syed Shahryar, Deputy Program Manager HEC emphasized the role of education in harnessing the potential of Pakistan's resource-rich landscape and the important role GYM plays in educating students about emerging opportunities for youth in green economy.

Ayesha Majid, Program Coordinator IoU drew attention to the staggering global waste generation, which amounts to 2.

01 billion tons of municipal waste annually.

She underscored the importance of a circular economy approach, urging the adoption of Rethink, Refuse, Reduce, Repurpose, Reuse, Recycle, and Rot.

During the panel discussion, Syed Gohar Abbas, CEO of GreenTech Polymer, highlighted his journey into recycling and stressed the range of opportunities available for newcomers. He underlined the global trend toward using recyclable resources and emphasized that recycling not only leads to cleaner and healthier cities but also offers financial benefits.

He also encouraged the students of other GYM Clubs to adopt waste segregation policies at their campuses.

Waleed Hameed, Director of Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainability at Lasani Fiber, echoed the sentiment of opportunities in recycling.

He urged students to get their "hands dirty" and embrace the recycling business. He outlined various materials that can be recycled, including polyethylene bags, bottle caps, and agricultural films.

In addition to discussions, the workshop engaged students in group activities aimed at generating innovative solutions for converting trash into treasure. These activities showcased the creative thinking and commitment of young participants to address Pakistan's waste-related challenges.