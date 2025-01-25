Capacity Building Workshop On Agri-entrepreneurship Held
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) Five days capacity building of agri-entrepreneurship and life Skills to male and female farmers launched at the Khairpur College of Agriculture and Management Sciences (KCAMS) organized by KCAMS in collaboration with the International Trade Centre, SMEDA, the European Union, and IRM on Saturday.
The workshop aims to equip male and female farmers of the district with essential entrepreneurial skills to enhance their productivity and economic contribution.
The workshop was inaugurated by Prof. Dr. Jam Ghulam Murtaza Sahito, Principal of KCAMS, alongwith Prof: Dr. Muhammad Saleem Rahpoto, an Economic Expert and Imtiaz Hussain Phulpoto, an agribusiness specialist.
The speakers emphasized the vital role of small-scale farmers and entrepreneurs especially women in driving Sindh's economy through the production of value-added agricultural and livestock products.
He said that owing to the value addition the local farmers were deprived of to earn sustainable money of their local made things.
He emphasized upon the promotion of the local agri-business with market access and packaging methodology.
Dr. M. Saleem Rahpoto underscored the immense potential of value-added crops like bananas, dates, and mangoes, stressing the need to empower farmers with the skills to increase productivity and tap into larger markets.
Dr. Jam Ghulam Murtaza Sahito highlighted the significance of agribusiness, particularly in creating opportunities for women farmers, and encouraged active participation in learning modern agricultural practices.
He said that small,medium and large entrepreneurs playing vital role in the growth of the agri-business economy as well as poverty alleviation.
He said that this was the Joint venture program of Growth for Rural Advancement and Sustainable Progress (GRASP) International Trade Centre (ITC), Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) and Institute of Rural Management (IRM).
He said that program aimed to polish the skills of the farmers,innovate their ideas and providing tricks for sustainable growth of their things.
On the first day, participants were trained in innovative farming techniques for bananas, dates, and mangoes, along with advanced livestock management practices.
The sessions, led by experts including Dr. Jam Ghulam Murtaza Sahito and Imtiaz Hussain Phulpoto, provided practical knowledge and insights aimed at boosting agribusiness ventures.
The workshop attracted a large number of farmers and entrepreneurs, who are eager to make the most of this platform to develop skills and improve their livelihoods.
