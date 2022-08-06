Capacity buildup needed in firepower & cyber domains amid changing warfare nature: COAS

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday said nature and character of warfare was changing where firepower and cyber have emerged as the mainstay of future war and we needed to enhance our capability and capacity in these domains

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday said nature and character of warfare was changing where firepower and cyber have emerged as the mainstay of future war and we needed to enhance our capability and capacity in these domains.

The Army Chief visited newly raised Army Cyber Command. He also visited Cyber Division and Army Center of Emerging Technologies, two of the main components of Army Cyber Command, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

"The newly raised Cyber Command shall progressively be linked to Tri-Services level and will also form part of national cyber initiatives to have synergy at national level", the COAS said.

Upon arrival COAS was received by Commander Army Cyber Command Lieutenant General Asif Ghafoor.

Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas and other senior Army officers were also present at the occasion.