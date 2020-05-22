UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Capacity Of Bio-safety Lab Improved Up To 500 Tests Per Day

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 08:32 PM

Capacity of Bio-safety lab improved up to 500 tests per day

An automatic machine has been installed at Biosafety Laboratory Level-III which will help in conducting more tests for coronavirus suspects in less time

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :An automatic machine has been installed at Biosafety Laboratory Level-III which will help in conducting more tests for coronavirus suspects in less time.

This was told in a meeting held under the chair of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed here Friday.

The meeting was attended by Medical Superintendent Bahawal Victoria Hospital Dr Rana Muhammad Yousuf, Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Bahawalpur Dr Aurangzaib and Focal Person for Coronavirus Dr Zakir Ali.

The meeting was told that with the help of automatic machines, the laboratory can now test 300 to 500 samples in a day.

Earlier, with the manual machine, the testing capacity was 70 to samples per day. The laboratory is testing samples received from Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rahim Yar Khan and Lodhran.

As many 2000 testing kits have been provided to the laboratory.

Related Topics

Victoria Rahim Yar Khan Bahawalpur Bahawalnagar Lodhran From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Zara Abid survives in Karachi plane crash

13 minutes ago

Ali Zafar distributes food among members of transg ..

31 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid&#039;s proactive and pre-empti ..

36 minutes ago

BoP CEO Zafar Masud miraculously survives Karachi ..

41 minutes ago

CNS Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi Expressed Grief O ..

45 minutes ago

Exports the only way to strengthen rupee, reserves ..

50 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.