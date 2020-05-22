Capacity of Bio-safety lab improved up to 500 tests per day

An automatic machine has been installed at Biosafety Laboratory Level-III which will help in conducting more tests for coronavirus suspects in less time

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :An automatic machine has been installed at Biosafety Laboratory Level-III which will help in conducting more tests for coronavirus suspects in less time.

This was told in a meeting held under the chair of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed here Friday.

The meeting was attended by Medical Superintendent Bahawal Victoria Hospital Dr Rana Muhammad Yousuf, Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Bahawalpur Dr Aurangzaib and Focal Person for Coronavirus Dr Zakir Ali.

The meeting was told that with the help of automatic machines, the laboratory can now test 300 to 500 samples in a day.

Earlier, with the manual machine, the testing capacity was 70 to samples per day. The laboratory is testing samples received from Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rahim Yar Khan and Lodhran.

As many 2000 testing kits have been provided to the laboratory.