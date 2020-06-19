Capacity of district hospital increases: Deputy mayor

Deputy Mayor Sukkur Tariq Chuhan on Friday has said the government was increasing the capacity of district hospital Sukkur in order to deal with coronavirus more efficiently

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Mayor Sukkur Tariq Chuhan on Friday has said the government was increasing the capacity of district hospital Sukkur in order to deal with coronavirus more efficiently.

During his visit to the hospital here, he said that 100 beds have been provided for corona patients in the hospital.