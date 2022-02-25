Capacity of ETEA increased by 500 percent: Minster

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Higher education Kamran Khan Bangash has said working capacity of Educational Testing and Evaluation Agency (ETEA) has been increased by 500 percent with five state-of-the-art heavy duty machines.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting to review ETEA Act and Service Rules. The meeting was also attended by senior officials of Higher Education Department and ETEA.

The minister said that government is working for uplifting and digitization of ETEA to bring enhanced transparency in the system.

He said that ETEA has been provided five heavy duty machines to increase result checking capacity, question paper making and scanning capacity.

He added that work on computer-based testing is near completion that would bring more transparency in checking process. He said that people can now apply online in ETEA and submit online fees in a hassle free way.