Capacity Of Levies Force To Be Enhanced To Tackle War Of Terror: CM

Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2022 | 10:16 PM

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Monday said that Balochisan Levies Force was being transformed into an excellent striking force by enhancing its professional capacity in order to tackle war on terror and ensuring peace

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Monday said that Balochisan Levies Force was being transformed into an excellent striking force by enhancing its professional capacity in order to tackle war on terror and ensuring peace.

He was addressing a ceremony held to review the preparations of the Levies Force contingent to participate in the March 23 parade in Islamabad. It will be the first time for Levies Force to take part in the March 23 parade.

The provincial ministers, Additional Chief Secretary Home, DG Levies Force and Army officers were also present on the occasion.

The chief minister said that in the past there was an impression that Levies personnel did not leave their homes but now they were seen everywhere and were also rendering sacrifices for the country.

He said the contingent was being trained by the Pakistan Army and it was providing invaluable assistant to the Balochistan Levies Forces by enhancing their professionalism in combating terrorism and transforming them into the best forces.

"We are grateful to the Pakistan Army for its invaluable assistance and it is an honor for us that the Levies Force will represent Balochistan in the Pakistan Day Parade on March 23," he added.

The chief minister said that all resources would be provided to make the best Levies Force.

Later, a contingent of 232 Levies personnel marched and saluted.

