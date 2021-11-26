UrduPoint.com

Capacity Of Pakistan Stream May Reach 16Bln Cubic Meters - Russian Energy Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Fri 26th November 2021 | 10:50 AM

Capacity of Pakistan Stream May Reach 16Bln Cubic Meters - Russian Energy Minister

YEKATERINBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2021) The capacity of the Pakistan Stream gas pipeline may reach 16 billion cubic meters, Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov said on Friday.

"The flagship project for the construction of the Pakistan Stream gas pipeline ...

with a throughput capacity of up to 16 billion cubic meters of gas per year is called upon to play an important role in our interaction," the minister said.

Meanwhile, Pakistani Minister for Economic Affairs Omar Ayub Khan said that the pipeline's construction cost is estimated at $3.5 billion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Russia May Gas (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 November 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 26th November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 26th November 2021

3 hours ago
 Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa visits Expo 2020 for B ..

Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa visits Expo 2020 for Bahrain National Day

9 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, Iraqi PM discuss advancing coop ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, Iraqi PM discuss advancing cooperation, review regional devel ..

11 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Egypt, review adva ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Egypt, review advancing cooperation, regional de ..

11 hours ago
 Swedish Parliament to Vote on Andersson Again on M ..

Swedish Parliament to Vote on Andersson Again on Monday After Surprise Resignati ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.