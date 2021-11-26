Capacity of Pakistan Stream May Reach 16Bln Cubic Meters - Russian Energy Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

YEKATERINBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2021) The capacity of the Pakistan Stream gas pipeline may reach 16 billion cubic meters, Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov said on Friday.

"The flagship project for the construction of the Pakistan Stream gas pipeline ...

with a throughput capacity of up to 16 billion cubic meters of gas per year is called upon to play an important role in our interaction," the minister said.

Meanwhile, Pakistani Minister for Economic Affairs Omar Ayub Khan said that the pipeline's construction cost is estimated at $3.5 billion.