Capacity of rescue teams be increased for quality services to tourists: Advisor Tourism

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Adviser to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tourism, Culture, Archeology and Museums, Zahid Chanzeb on Tuesday visited the provincial headquarters of Rescue 1122 at Peshawar.

He was accompanied by Director General KP Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) Barkatullah Marwat and other high-ups.

On arrival there, Director General Rescue 1122 Dr. Muhammad Ayaz Khan welcomed them and took them on inspection of the stalls of equipment and machinery used by Rescue 1122 in various emergencies and rescue services including practical demonstrations of dealing with different mishaps. A detailed briefing was also given to him on this occasion.

Adviser Tourism eulogized the rescue services and said that this institution is not only providing the best services in accordance with international standards in emergencies, but in addition to providing assistance in safe travel and tours for tourists, the body has established temporary rescue stations at various tourist spots where the tourists are provided medical assistance and weather awareness on the spot.

In this regard, he appreciated the services of Rescue 1122 especially for providing the full support to the Tourism Department.

He paid rich tribute to this prestigious rescue body and its organizers for their excellent service to humanity with missionary spirit.

He said that Rescue 1122 has proved its professional capabilities and has ensured the safety of people's lives and property.

Zahid Chanzeb said that for the promotion of tourism, the efficiency of this most important institution will be increased by the provincial government so that the tourists can be provided with the best and timely services and in the tourist season its contributions in serene places of Nithyagli, Abbottabad, Thandiani, Kiwai, Naran, Mansehra, Swat, Gabin Jabba, Malam Jabba, Kumrat, Chitral, Kailash, Bomburet and Shandur would be specially utilized.

He said that due to the start of the tourist season, the rush of tourists is also increasing towards the tourist places of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, therefore it has been decided to increase the number of rescue 1122 personnel.

Tourism and the Relief departments together can not only boost the tourism sector but also stabilize the economy of the province, he added.

He said that we are introducing tourism as an industry in KP to attract domestic as well as foreign tourists to visit Pakistan and especially KP province.

He asked DG Rescue Dr Muhammad Ayaz Khan to increase the number of ambulances in the rescue centers established under the supervision of KITE Project in tourist places especially in Nithyagli, Abbottabad, Thandiani, Kiwai Naran, Kailash Bomburit Chitral Lower and Gabin Jabba Swat.

He stressed the need to increase and provide all possible facilities, in such serene areas upon which the rescue chief assured immediate implementation.

On this occasion, Barkatullah Marwat, Director General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority, told that the tourism police stationed at the tourist spots are already trying to serve the tourists together with the rescue 1122 officials, and the tourists have one window facilities including first aid and emergency.

The rescue 1122 officials thanked the Tourism Advisor for visiting their headquarters and encouraging the personnel and assured that as resources are made available, deployment of rescue teams, ambulances and boats at more tourist spots will be ensured in addition to first aid services.