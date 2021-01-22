Capital admin announces massive crackdown against land mafia

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration Friday announced a massive crackdown against the land grabbers and encroachers in order to retrieve illegally occupied state land

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration Friday announced a massive crackdown against the land grabbers and encroachers in order to retrieve illegally occupied state land.

The decision to this effect was taken during a meeting chaired by Chief Commissioner Islamabad Amer Ali Ahmad and attended by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman and officials of other relevant departments, said a news release.

Amer Ali directed the Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) for stepping up efforts to expedite action against the land grabbers, especially in surrounding area of the Margalla Hills and around the green belts.

The Chief Commissioner, who also holds portfolio of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) chairman, called for special initiatives to purge the Margalla Hills surrounding areas of encroachments.

He stressed over establishing joint pickets of the police and CDA officials at forestry areas of the Federal capital.

Amer Ali said laxity on the part of officials, taking action against the land mafia, would not be tolerated. Action would also be taken against the government officials if found involved in land grabbing.

It was also decided in the meeting that special committees would be formed in relevant police stations to ensure disposal of the pending cases, related to the land revenue department.

The committee would comprise of senior officials of police and the land revenue department.

Meanwhile, the CDA, ICT admin and police jointly carried out a massive operation against illegal encroachment in Malpur forest area zone and demolished illegal structures.

Action was also taken against illegal structures, set up on the Islamabad Expressway's green belt near Koral Chowk.