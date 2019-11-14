UrduPoint.com
Capital Admin Imposes Sec 144 To Check Artificial Price-hike

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 05:32 PM

Taking a lead to curb artificial price-hike, the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has imposed Section 144 of Criminal Procedures Code (CrPC) to ensure sale of edible items, especially vegetables and fruits at controlled rates

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :Taking a lead to curb artificial price-hike, the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has imposed Section 144 of Criminal Procedures Code (CrPC) to ensure sale of edible items, especially vegetables and fruits at controlled rates.

According to the notification issued here, the District Magistrate of Islamabad has authorized food department, agriculture department, market committee, magistrates and ICT police to inspect all the shops of Federal capital and ensure display of the price list of essential commodities as per the Prevention of Hoarding & Profiteering Act.

The district administration has also directed all relevant departments to forward the violation to the Assistant Commissioner concerned for the penal action.

The capital administration has also taken an inclusive step to sensitize the masses about actual prices of edibles by recently launching 'Durust Daam' application, enabling the citizens to lodge complaints against the profiteers.

Meanwhile, it has been observed that the ongoing situation was contrary to the arrangements made against the violators as a variety of fruits and vegetables were being sold at higher rates.

The residents of the city have called for expediting action against the profiteers, saying the shopkeepers were using tempered weighing gadgets to earn extra margins.

They urged the district administration to conduct regular visits to the markets to keep an eye on such violations.

During a visit to different markets including Aabpara market, Sitara market, Khanna Pull and Kurri road's market, it was noticed that Apple was being sold at Rs120 to 200 per kg, a banana at Rs100 per dozen, Guava at Rs 120 per kg, pomegranate and Japanese fruit at Rs100 per kg against the rates fixed by ICT admin of Rs 90 to 145, Rs70, Rs70, Rs145 and Rs80 respectively.

Similarly, the vegetables including Potato, Tomato, Ginger, Cucumber and Lemon are also being sold at Rs65 Kg, Rs250Kg, Rs440, Rs70 and Rs160, respectively which was quite high than the official rates.

Zahid Majeed, a buyer at Aabpara market, said the administration was not taking solid steps and added cosmetic measures would not suffice.

"It is not possible for a shopkeeper to sell the edibles at high rates without any patronage," he regretted and urged the departments concerned to adopt zero tolerance against the profiteers and hoarders.

He said it seemed as no mechanism of price control was in place as shopkeepers and stallholders were busy in selling edible items at their own rates, completely ignoring approved price lists.

Another buyer at Sittara Market called for setting up more Sassta Bazaars in the federal capital so that the poor and middle class people could purchase items at fair rates.

