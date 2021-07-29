UrduPoint.com
Capital Admin Takes Steps To Cope With Flood Emergency: DC

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 11:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat Thursday said the Capital administration had taken all possible emergency flood management preparatory measures ahead of heavy rainfall forecast by meteorologist department for next one week.

Talking to a private news channel, DC said that he had directed the capital administration to take all necessary measures in view of possible rainfall and asked to remain vigilant for the next 7 days by using all available resources.

He said that cleaning of major storm-water drains had started on an emergency basis in the city.

All relevant staff of mandatory services departments including NDMA, Rescue-1122, fire brigade, municipal services and Army forces were on high alert to cope with any flood emergency.

Almost 90 per cent of drains had been cleaned and work on the remaining 10pc was underway, he added.

DC urged the people to avoid dumping garbage in city drains and remove encroachments on them voluntarily.

Replying a question about E11 rainfall related incident, Hamza said that the society had been served a show-cause notice while CDA had decided to check construction and bylaws of all housing societies.

