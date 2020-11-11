UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Capital Administration Asked To Keep Maintaining Warm Clothes Prices In Markets

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 05:13 PM

Capital administration asked to keep maintaining warm clothes prices in markets

Citizens of federal capital on Wednesday urged the authorities concerned to ensure regular visits of markets to have check on increasing prices of warm clothes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Citizens of Federal capital on Wednesday urged the authorities concerned to ensure regular visits of markets to have check on increasing prices of warm clothes.

According to them, such steps with monitoring of warm clothes business by the district administration staff was necessary at domestic level to avoid any unnecessary increase in prices by shopkeepers.

They said that some shopkeepers have increased the prices of warm clothes without any justification, which they termed it totally unjustifiable and demanded action against any such unreasonable price hike.

"We have purchased warm items this year on double price as compared to previous year's rates due to the negligence of local administration officials, who were reluctant to hold surprise visits to check prices in open markets," Inaam Ullah, a citizen said.

They should understand the financial issues of poor segment of the society who were unable to purchase warm clothes on high rates, particularly when many of them were jobless due to corona pandemic, he added.

A housewife Rubina Fazal said,"Last Sunday I went to market with my family for winter season shopping but unfortunately the rates of all major warm item like shawls, scarfs, sweaters or coats were high.

" A university Professor Faiza Noreen said,"I observe selling of warm ready-made stuff not at reasonable rates in many markets of federal capital unlike last year." She added "Shopkeepers should take profit but keeping in mind the existing economic conditions of salaried class, who cannot afford such high prices clothes." "We had to sale warm clothes on high prices at weekly bazaar as we purchased it on high rates this time," Rafiq Rehan, a shopkeeper of market said.

Another stall owner Majeed Haroon at Aabpara market said,"Many people visit market but return back without buying anything for their families as prices were not within their range." When contacted, a senior official of local administration ,"Our teams were regularly monitoring the prices of warm clothes in markets of federal capital to make prices of these stuff within reach of people from all segments of society".

He said penalties and fines have been imposed on those shopkeepers selling warm clothes on high rates.

\395

Related Topics

Business Poor Visit Sale Price Sunday Market Family All From

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler offers condolences on death of Bahraini ..

1 minute ago

UAE leaders congratulate Polish President on Indep ..

1 minute ago

ADNOC launches Virtual Energy Centre

1 minute ago

Babar Azam is just six point-away from Dawid Malan ..

4 minutes ago

At least four injured in IED blast in a non-Muslim ..

12 minutes ago

Welsh trade delegation attends virtual ADIPEC 2020

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.