Capital administration asked to keep maintaining warm clothes prices in markets

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :Citizens of Federal capital on Wednesday urged the authorities concerned to ensure regular visits of markets to have check on increasing prices of warm clothes.

According to them, such steps with monitoring of warm clothes business by the district administration staff was necessary at domestic level to avoid any unnecessary increase in prices by shopkeepers.

They said that some shopkeepers have increased the prices of warm clothes without any justification, which they termed it totally unjustifiable and demanded action against any such unreasonable price hike.

"We have purchased warm items this year on double price as compared to previous year's rates due to the negligence of local administration officials, who were reluctant to hold surprise visits to check prices in open markets," Inaam Ullah, a citizen said.

They should understand the financial issues of poor segment of the society who were unable to purchase warm clothes on high rates, particularly when many of them were jobless due to corona pandemic, he added.

A housewife Rubina Fazal said,"Last Sunday I went to market with my family for winter season shopping but unfortunately the rates of all major warm item like shawls, scarfs, sweaters or coats were high.

" A university Professor Faiza Noreen said,"I observe selling of warm ready-made stuff not at reasonable rates in many markets of federal capital unlike last year." She added "Shopkeepers should take profit but keeping in mind the existing economic conditions of salaried class, who cannot afford such high prices clothes." "We had to sale warm clothes on high prices at weekly bazaar as we purchased it on high rates this time," Rafiq Rehan, a shopkeeper of market said.

Another stall owner Majeed Haroon at Aabpara market said,"Many people visit market but return back without buying anything for their families as prices were not within their range." When contacted, a senior official of local administration ,"Our teams were regularly monitoring the prices of warm clothes in markets of federal capital to make prices of these stuff within reach of people from all segments of society".

He said penalties and fines have been imposed on those shopkeepers selling warm clothes on high rates.

