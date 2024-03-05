Open Menu

Capital Administration Successfully Achieves Target To Identify, Enroll Out Of School Children: DG PIE

Umer Jamshaid Published March 05, 2024 | 12:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) The Director-General of PIE, Dr Muhammad Shahid Soroya, on Tuesday successfully achieved targets to raise the number of school goers in Islamabad city where every children attaining the age of education were being enrolled with establishing evening and afternoon in formal schools.

Pakistan Institute of Education PIE DG while talking to a Private news channel said that its campaign “Zero Out-of-School Children (ZOOSC)” in Islamabad in collaboration with JICA and the Ministry of Education and Professional Training was successfully achieving its targets goals.

He said that under this campaign, more than 71,000 children have been enrolled in schools in Islamabad, bringing the number of out-of-school children in the capital to zero.

He said that the government wanted to provide education to every child in the province and in this regard, the drive had been launched.

“The government is providing all the facilities to the children free books and better environment in the educational institutions,” he said.

He said that teachers are visiting the nearby localities of their schools and prepare a list of the children and they are convincing the parents to send their children to schools.

Shahid said various techniques were being used for the success of this campaign, adding, we had converted our FD schools in evening and afternoon classes.

He also thanked everyone involved and highlighted the challenges they faced, especially in ensuring equal access to education.

The success of this campaign may inspire similar efforts across Pakistan to reduce the number of children not attending school, he added.

