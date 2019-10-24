UrduPoint.com
Capital-based Foreign Media Discusses News, Technical Cooperation With APP

Thu 24th October 2019 | 10:22 PM

A delegation of foreign media Thursday discussed measures to boost news cooperation and adopt new strategies to improve the content and quality of news released by Associated Press of Pakistan, the national news agency

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :A delegation of foreign media Thursday discussed measures to boost news cooperation and adopt new strategies to improve the content and quality of news released by Associated Press of Pakistan, the national news agency.

At a meeting here with the Managing Director Tariq Mahmood Khan, the delegation was informed about the working of the APP which was providing news in text, video, photo and digital formats.

The foreign media members mentioned the areas where the APP can extend cooperation and provide necessary support in text and visual formats, as per their requirements and the demands of the foreign audience.

They evinced keen interest in the rich cultural heritage, the scenic areas which were a great attraction for the foreign tourists, the investment potential of Pakistan, and discussed ways to use the material produced by the APP.

Cooperation was extended to the APP to enhance technical capacity of its staff so that it was able to meet international standards of high quality video content. In this regard various suggestions were also put forth to boost skills of the staff. The Managing Director was appreciative of the support and cooperation extended and assured that the APP would benefit from their experiences so that it was a win-win for all.

